Imagineering Style Guide ’94

It doesn’t get more niche than this, but here we are.

Another item I bought via auction recently is a copy of the Walt Disney Imagineering Style Guide (1994). This document would be used by writers in the company to make sure everybody is using the proper terminology, trademarks, punctuation, and phrasing.

I love Style Guides!! I actually reference the Apple Style Guide quite often when writing copy (is it e-mail or email?), I find it super useful.

There are some interesting bits and pieces this document. To start, I liked this canonical list of Disney Show Business Terms used in the parks. (It is a buffeteria!)

I had also forgotten that Cinematronics® was once a thing. There was only one Cinematronics show ever created — do you know what it is?

The employee proofreading this draft makes the note that Disney-MGM Studios was now no longer a Theme Park!

Meanwhile, Epcot® ’23 was entering a brave new phase where the name of the park would be updated yearly!?

It’s a nice time capsule of the company at this time. I hope at least one of you enjoys it. Click here:

(6MB PDF. Also available on archive.org.)

Best,

Cabel