New Snacks + Cereals • July ’23

As always, your boy Cabel is here to pathologically seek out and test the latest snacks, candies, cereals, etc.

(Mini FAQ: Why? The constant amount of product development and design fascinates me. How? I always remember what’s on each shelf, so my eyes immediately gravitate towards the things that weren’t there before.)

You read more #new over on Twitter, and also post #1 and post #2 here on my blog.

Also, today’s post contains maybe the worst chips I’ve ever had in my life. Let’s a-gooooooooo 🙁

Chips

🙂 Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Sweet Carolina Reaper

😕 Takis Intense Nacho

😕 Lay’s Adobadas

😒 Lay’s BLT Sandwich

😀 Lay’s Wavy Cuban Sandwich

😕 Baked Lay’s Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

😄 Kettle Brand Special Sauce

Note. Special Sauce seems to be Kettle’s version of All Dressed? That’s what it tasted like to me, anyway.

😁 Jonas Brothers Popcorn Inspired by Indian Spices

🙂 Jonas Brothers Popcorn White Cheddar

😀 Pringles Harvest Blends: Farmhouse Cheddar

😀 Pringles Harvest Blends: Homestyle Ranch

🙂 Pringles Harvest Blends: Sweet Potato

🥲 Pringles Philly Cheesesteak

😕 Pringles Hot Honey

Note. Pringles Harvest Blends gets you a more crunchy, thicker, textured chip. I really liked them

😄 Pringles Minecraft Suspicious Stew

Note. I actually really liked these. Oddly to me they tasted like a French Dip sandwich — beef stock, onions, a little hit of horseradish.

Candy

🙂 M&M’S Caramel Cold Brew

😕 Kit Kat Churro

🙂 Hershey’s Kisses Milklicious

🙃 Hostess KAZBARS

Note. It feels like important news that Hostess is entering the candy bar category, even if it’s more of a cake/candy bar hybrid. Felt real heavy though

Note. So, now that there’s a Reese’s Creamy to complement Reese’s Crunchy, this poses a really wild question: how do you describe the texture of a default Reese’s? Gritty? Roughy? It’s almost impossible to quantify, imho

Soda

😒 Coca-Cola Ultimate (+XP Flavored)

Misc

😌 Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch: White Cheddar

😌 Nature Valley Savory Nut Crunch: Smoky BBQ

😕 Golden Grahams Soft Baked Oat Bars

😕 Cinnamon Toast Ranch (leaving it) Soft Baked Oat Bars

Note. I love it when new product types are introduced, in this case, savory granola bars!? You’ll either see 25 of them next year, or never see them ever again.

😕 Go Box: Cinnamon Toast Crunch

😕 Go Box: Cocoa Puffs

Note. You wind up with gritty sugar-covered hands and too-sweet fruit, but I did like the granola bites

Cereal

• Icee Cereal (“Cools your mouth as you eat!”)

• Kit Kat Cereal

• Frosted Mini Wheats Golden Honey

• Rainbow Krispies

• Minecraft Frosted Flakes

• zAg Heroez Miraculous

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem

• Nutty Buddy Cereal

• Hot Wheels Cereal

• Special K Strawberry Cheesecake

• Frosted Lemon Cheerios

• Froot Loops Mega Mix Ups

• TresLeches Toast Crunch

Note. I’m not eating all of that, I’m happy for u tho or sorry that happened

😀 Lucky Charms Minis

Note. General Mills — potentially inspired by mini soda cans and thin Oreos? — has been introducing mini versions of their main cereals, but none of them are as incredibly cute as Lucky Charms Minis. Look at those tiny marbits!!

Worst

🙂 Doritos Roulette Nacho Cheese

🙂 Doritos Roulette Cool Ranch

🤮 Doritos Roulette Flamin’ Hot Limon

Note. Roulette Doritos aren’t new and are fine. But the Roulette Flamin’ Hot I hadn’t seen before, and they are the worst chips I’ve ever eaten in my life. The traditional gimmick is that random chips are spicy, fine. But the here gimmick is that random chips in the bag are extremely sour. Imagine combining a Mega Warheads with a Tortilla Chip, but unlike a Warheads, there’s no sweetness to reward the sour. You’re left with a mealy, corny citric acid sour mush that settles directly on your tastebuds for eternity and burnt. Sure, it’s a stunt, but no thank you.

That’s all for now. Thank you for reading my blog

Best,

Cabel

PS: If you’ve tried any of these, let me know!