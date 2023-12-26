Marching Age

This is a short story about something delightful.

In 2014, I did a bunch of music for my friends Neven Mrgan and Matt Comi who were making an incredible iOS game called Space Age. I had never written that much music in my life, and it was incredibly fun for me in every way.

(You can read more about Space Age in this old blog post.)

Now, please, listen to the main theme for a second:

You listened, right? Ok.

Cut to almost ten years later, when I get the following email out of the blue:

Hey Cabel! My name is Jordan Barker, and I am an arranger/composer here in Texas for high school marching bands. One of my bands wants to use your Theme from Space Age as a part of their production, but I can’t seem to find any music to help me write it out. I was wondering if you had any pointers on how to get a hold of the notes you wrote!

W… what?!

Since I only play by ear and can’t really read or write music proficiently, I just sent Jordan my GarageBand file for the Space Age main theme, and I never in a million years thought anything real would come of it.

But then… well, hear for yourself!!

(Via YouTube — watch the whole performance!)

Once again, I say: !!

When those horns kicked in? Holy smokes. And, perfect use of the flute. Jordan said:

We used your music in the opening movement mixed with a little bit of Danny Elfman’s Mars Attacks! This band placed the highest they have in school history with this show and I want to personally thank you so much for your assistance in this!

Incredible.

Jordan also sent me his mockup, which is a lot of fun and he’s allowing me to post here. Space Age kicks in at 1:25.

I wrote the music for Space Age because my head is full of music at all hours of the day and Neven recognized that and gave me an opportunity to actually do something with it. To just put that out into the world for fun, and have it somehow boomerang back ten years later in a whole new way, is really just a wonderful thing, and, if you don’t mind me getting a little weird, it’s one of the coolest subroutines the universe runs every now and then.

Thank you Jordan, and a huge thank you to every student in the Aldine High School Marching Band! You did so good!

Best,

Cabel

PS: in the off-chance you need any marching band music, email me and I’ll connect you with Jordan!

PPS: click here to listen to the Space Age soundtrack today on your favorite music services!

PPPS: I included every track for completeness on the soundtrack but now kind of regret it as the first half is kind of repetitive but the second half is fun!